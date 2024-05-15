Idaho Falls man dies following crash in Emmett - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

UPDATE MAY 15

The driver of the Subaru Legacy succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on Sunday, May 12.

This crash is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY APRIL 11

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday at approximately 10:03 p.m. at the intersection of East 12th St and South Substation Rd in Emmett.

The road was closed due to road construction at the intersection on Substation Road and Highway 16.

A Subaru Legacy, driven by a 41-year-old male from Idaho Falls, bypassed the road closure signs posted at the intersection of State Highway 16 and South Substation Road. The driver continued north on Substation Road where the vehicle crashed into a large pile of dirt at the intersection of Substation Road and E 12th St, where the vehicle came to a rest on the driver’s side. The driver was transported via air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.