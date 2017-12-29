Man charged with sexual abuse after police say he inappropriately touched 9-year-old girl

IDAHO FALLS — A local man has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor after allegedly touching a 9-year-old female relative inappropriately.

Findlay Jenkins, 67, was taken into custody after the mother of the girl told police that Findlay had touched her daughter inappropriately while they were living in his home. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and released on Dec. 26.

According to court documents, the victim told her mother Jenkins touched her in her private areas under her clothing five or six times. She said he would stop when she told him to but he told the girl not to tell anyone what happened.

Jenkins told police he enjoys playing with the girl and said on one occasion, when they were alone in his room watching a movie, he was tickling her and “it went too far.”

He said he couldn’t explain why he did it but thought his loneliness after his wife passed away may have played a part, according to documents. He told police he hadn’t planned on doing it but agreed that he took advantage of the moment.

When police confronted him about the victim saying he touched her multiple times, his only response was that they watched a lot of movies together.

The victim told police the last incident occurred when she and Jenkins were watching a movie together and he touched under her underwear. She told him to stop, which he did. It was after that she told her mother about where Jenkins had been “tickling” her.

Jenkins admitted to touching the girl’s private areas but said he never penetrated her.

Shortly after the last incident, the girl and her mother moved out of Jenkins’ home, where they had lived for only five days.

Jenkins told police he has considered suicide but said he is too afraid to do it and he “believes he needs to face whatever punishment that God wants to give him,” according to court documents. He said what he allegedly did to the victim was the worst thing he has ever done.

Jenkins said he isn’t trying to deny anything.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother told police she spoke with her husband and they don’t want Jenkins charged with a crime, but do want what he did documented. She said they are not going to allow Jenkins to see the victim.

Jenkins said he is receiving counseling and has gone to his church for help. He told police he feels remorseful for what he did and knows he has betrayed his family, according to documents.

Jenkins is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17.