Bonneville County Jail inmate Mosiah Prettypaint dies at EIRMC

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Jail inmate Mosiah Prettypaint died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Monday night.

The 39-year-old Montana man had been transferred to the hospital from the jail Sunday after being found unresponsive in his jail cell.

No cause of death has been released. The Tri-County Sheriff’s Association continues to investigate this incident at the request of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Prettypaint is registered out of Utah as an organ donor, and the Bonneville County coroner is working with Intermountain Donor Services to facilitate the organ donor process as per Prettypaint’s wishes.

An autopsy will also be scheduled in coordination with the organ donation procedures.

Prettypaint was in jail for attacking an Idaho Falls Police officer, trying to escape from police and felony warrants out of Montana.

