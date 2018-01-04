Man accused of attacking officer makes failed escape attempt

IDAHO FALLS — A man has been charged with attempting to escape custody when he managed to roll down a patrol car vehicle’s window and escape the vehicle on Dec. 31.

Montana resident Mosiah Prettypaint, 39, was in police custody for attacking an Idaho Falls police officer earlier that week. After being transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a medical issue on Dec. 31, he attempted to escape by rolling down the window of the police vehicle and opening the door. He was not handcuffed due to a medical issue and was only placed in leg-irons.

Bonneville County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com the attempted escape happened near the jail and Prettypaint was quickly taken back into custody. He was charged with attempted escape. He was not injured in the attempted escape.

“He took advantage of the fact that he didn’t have his hands restrained,” Lovell said.

He explained the windows and doors of the patrol cars are supposed to remain locked. They are looking into what caused the mechanical failure that allowed Prettypaint to roll down the window.

Prettypaint was in custody on multiple warrants, grand theft and for attacking an Idaho Falls police officer on Dec. 27. During that incident Prettypaint also attempted to escape a patrol car, however, he was not successful. Several passersby helped police restrain Prettypaint.

Prettypaint was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of attempted escape by one charged, convicted or on probation for a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12. Prettypaint also has a preliminary hearing related to the assault of an officer case scheduled for Jan. 16. Prettypaint was given a bond of $90,000 for both cases, according to the Idaho Repository.