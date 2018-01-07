The Incredible Horse exhibit to open at Idaho Museum of Natural History

The following is a news release from the Idaho Museum of Natural History.

POCATELLO – The Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University will open the Incredible Horse exhibit Jan. 20.

The world of horses will come alive in this interactive exhibit. Visitors will get to interact with prehistoric horses, travel in the footsteps of early man, and try their hand at saddling a horse. From noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 20, visitors can join museum staff for behind-the-scenes collection tours that will be included in the regular admission price. Visitors will get the opportunity to explore four collections at the museum: Life Science, Paleontology, Anthropology, and the Idaho Virtualization Lab. Tours will start on the hour and half hour. Each tour group will be limited to 10 people.

The Incredible Horse exhibit follows the horse from its earliest fossil beginnings in North America to its expansion to Asia and Europe through its extinction in North America 10,000 years ago. Re-introduced to North America by the Spanish in the 16th century, horses profoundly shaped Native American lifeways. Today, horses are a major part of Idaho’s identity and are helping people in new ways.

The IMNH has been serving Idaho since 1934. To learn more about the IMNH please visit imnh.isu.edu.