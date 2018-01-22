Multiple slide-offs, crashes reported due to slick roads

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews have responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes Monday afternoon due to slick weather.

Officials are asking those on the road to slow down and drive carefully as snow is falling across eastern Idaho.

“The roads are getting slick. Drive cautiously and don’t end up in the ditch like this driver on US 20 near MP 343,” Idaho State Police tweeted out Monday afternoon.

A car ended up in the ditch on US 20 due to slick roads. | Idaho State Police

In addition to the slide-off on US 20, Idaho Falls Police are on the scene of a crash on 1st Street. Several others have been reported.

Snow is likely in several parts of east Idaho Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

