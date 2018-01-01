UPDATE: More than 30 companies in east Idaho offering employee bonuses due to tax reform bill

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Business

IDAHO FALLS — Nearly 30 companies with employees in eastern Idaho have confirmed they are giving employee bonuses or pay raises due to the passage of the national tax reform bill.

Many CEOs and managers say they are offering the extra cash after Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot challenged all Idaho employers to “spread the wealth” by giving bonuses to their employees.

“We’re going to have more money in our pocket and that means we can afford to give our employees more,” VanderSloot said. “I’m challenging all other companies in Idaho to do the same. We’re asking other businesses to step up because everyone is going to see more money in their paycheck.”

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to dozens of companies and we are tracking businesses that have announced bonuses. If your company should be included in our list, please email news@eastidahonews.com.

As of Jan. 1, here are the employers offering bonuses:

  • Elite Roofing Systems
  • Elite Clinical Trials
  • Stifel Nicholas
  • Colling Pest Solutions
  • Smith Chevrolet
  • Smith Honda
  • Smith RV
  • Move it or Lose it Moving LLC
  • Willow Creek Woodworks
  • Gardner Company
  • Resident Construction LLC
  • Steel Design LLC
  • Get Found First
  • Melaleuca
  • Riverbend Management, Inc.
  • Natural Guardian
  • Fort Ranch
  • Cornerstone Holdings
  • Kauai Cattle LLC
  • Eagle Ridge Ranch
  • Riverbend Ranch
  • Northpoint Apartments
  • Riverbend Services
  • Frank L. VanderSloot Foundation
  • InUnison Inc.
  • Riverbend Communications
  • Ball Ventures
  • AT&T
  • Wells Fargo
  • EastIdahoNews.com
  • Washington Federal
  • DePatco

