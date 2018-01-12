Rexburg man launching children’s choir with plans for a global audience

REXBURG – If your child has always wanted to be in a choir, search no longer.

Ben Watson is launching The Rexburg Children’s Choir featuring 60 vocalists ages 6-18 from cities and towns across eastern Idaho. Watson recently moved with his family to Madison County from Montana where he taught middle school music for two years.

“My favorite class to teach was Junior High choir. I just love teaching choir,” Watson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Even though I’m now working as a marketing administrator at BYU-Idaho, I think that choir is a wonderful thing for young people to be involved in.”

The choir will be enjoyable and challenging, according to Watson, and showcase music from a variety of popular genres. Ukuleles will be part of the experience with each singer learning how to play the instrument.

Local performances will be held but Watson, who sings and has played numerous instruments since the time he was a child, wants the world to witness the choir’s talent.

“This is not going to be your typical children’s choir. We will do live performances but I want this choir to reach a global audience and we will do that through really great video productions on YouTube,” Watson says.

Rehearsals will occur at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rexburg Tabernacle from September through May. There is no fee to join the choir, although parents are invited to contribute whatever they feel comfortable donating.

“This isn’t just limited to Rexburg kids. Kids from everywhere in our region are invited,” Watson says. “I want to get children off their smart phones and disconnected from their mobile devices. This will be a lot of fun.”

If your child is interested in participating in the choir, click here to complete a registration form. Additional information can be be found here.