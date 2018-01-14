Two local teens audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’

POCATELLO — Two local teens are hoping to make it on a popular television talent show.

Thirteen and 15-year-old Caysi and Cheyenne Keller just auditioned for ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Houston, Texas.

Both girls were born and raised in Pocatello, but recently moved to Utah to pursue their passion of music with their voice trainer.

The girls had been traveling back and forth to Utah every week for voice training when their family decided it would make more sense to move to Utah to be closer to the voice trainer.

The girls say neither one of them was nervous to try out for the show and both had a lot of fun at the audition in Houston.

“I feel like it’s an opportunity to share a message with, you know, America, how you can power through anything because we both experienced bullying situations and experiences like that, Caysi Keller says. “That’s what drove our music forward and that’s what helped us through hard times.”

Cheyenne adds, “It’s so hard to believe. We grew up in Pocatello, Idaho and not many people know where that is, so it’s even hard to think about.”

The girls say they won’t know until the end of February if they made it on the show or not.