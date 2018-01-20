UPDATE: Snowmobiler found dead after avalanche

FREMONT COUNTY – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports a snowmobiler was pronounced dead after his body was found in the snow following an avalanche on Saturday.

Fremont County Search and Rescue along with Fremont County deputies began the search after getting the call around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

After about 40 minutes of searching, members of the missing riders group found his body east of Rayes Peak in Island Park. He was pronounced dead on-site. Earlier, we reported Fremont County Search and Rescue found him.

The man’s name is not being released at this time. No further information has been released.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that backcountry avalanche conditions are extremely dangerous at the moment. The sheriff’s office issued an avalanche warning Saturday morning.

This is the second avalanche related death in eastern Idaho this winter. Adam Wayne Andersen of Idaho Falls was killed in a Fremont County avalanche on Jan. 10.