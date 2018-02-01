Officials say missing Idaho Falls teenager could be camping

IDAHO FALLS — A week and a half has passed since Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall left his Idaho Falls home and there’s a chance he could be camping.

“Detectives have reason to believe he could in the back country,” Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com. “This young man loves the outdoors and likes to camp. He may be in a more remote area without cell phone access.”

The 16-year-old was driving a silver 2009 Nissan Versa hatchback with a missing rear hubcap when he left Jan. 22. Police say he had a handgun with him, but officers don’t believe he poses any threat to the public.

Since then, the Idaho Falls Police Department has sent an “attempt to locate” notice to law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Fish and Game, across the northwestern states.

Investigators have repeatedly sent a ping to Jed’s cell phone, but the phone went inactive early Monday and no information has been returned, according to Idaho Falls Police Detective Sgt. John Marley. That may be because the teenager is off-the-grid.

Police ask anyone who ventures into remote areas to keep an eye out for Jed and for the public to continue to share his photograph on social media. A Facebook group called Missing – Jed Hall has been created with photos and information about the teenager.

If anyone does spot the teen or vehicle, officials say to immediately call Idaho Falls Police Department dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and do not approach the young man or the vehicle.