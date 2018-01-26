Update on search for missing teen: Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall

The following is a new release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are still searching for a 16 year old missing teen, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall.

Police notified the public on Monday January 22nd that Jed left home at approximately 6:00 AM that morning and left a note threatening self-harm. He was driving a silver 2009 Nissan Versa hatchback. The vehicle is missing its driver’s side (rear) hub cap. The Idaho license plate number is 8B EF732. He is reportedly armed with a handgun, but police do not have reason to believe he poses a threat to the general public.

On the city of Idaho Falls Police Department Facebook page, a post about the missing teen has been shared over 2,500 times and has reached over 150,000 people. The IFPD wishes to thank the community for their help in sharing the post and hope it will aid in the search for the young man. Many community members have also made supportive comments on the post directed to Jed.

The IFPD has sent an “attempt to locate” notice to law enforcement agencies across the northwestern states. The notice has also reached the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Fish and Game. Investigators have sent a ping to Jed’s cell phone consistently since he went missing, but according to Detective Sgt. John Marley, the phone went inactive early on Monday and no information has been returned since.

The Police Department hopes to have some more tips come in about Jed. Police urge the public to continue sharing posts on social media and to keep an eye out for Jed and/or his vehicle. If anyone does spot the teen or vehicle, please do not approach either the young man or the vehicle. Instead, please immediately call the Idaho Falls Police Department dispatch at (208) 529-1200.