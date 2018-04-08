A quick and easy baked sweet potato

These baked sweet potatoes are so simple to make and yet they turn out tender and delicious every time.

They only take three ingredients and about 30 minutes to prepare, and you’ll have a tasty and healthy side dish the entire family will love. You can top them with some brown sugar for a little added sweetness, but this is optional. These potatoes are already full of flavor.

And sweet potatoes are one of the healthiest foods you can eat. They are low in fat and packed with vitamins and minerals. So, stock up and make this recipe a regular addition to your menu. They’re easy, delicious, and good for you. What more could you ask for?

Belle’s Baked Sweet Potatoes 3 sweet potatoes

1 TB oil extra virgin olive oil

Salt First we’re going to take sweet potatoes and cut them in half, lengthwise. Line a baking sheet with foil. Brush each of the cut side of the potatoes with the oil, and then sprinkle each potato with just a pinch of salt. Flip the potatoes over, so the flesh-side is down on the baking sheet. Bake the sweet potatoes, in a 400 degree oven for 30 to 35 minutes until the skins begin to look shriveled and soft. When finished, these sweet potatoes will be slightly brown and caramelized. Sprinkle with a little brown sugar if desired to give them just a little more sweetness.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website.