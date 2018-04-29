City officials in Idaho Falls invite you to take a look at the budget

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – With budget season quickly approaching, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and City Council members invite the public to attend the Budget Watch Open House on Tuesday, May 1, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Library, 457 W. Broadway.

There will not be a formal presentation, but rather a chance to visit with elected officials and City Department Directors. City leaders encourage residents to bring the entire family to learn more about our local government, meet city staff members, and take the opportunity to engage in discussions about upcoming projects.

Officials from Parks & Recreation, Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Idaho Falls Power, Public Works, Community Development Services, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Library and Municipal Services will be available for questions.

Budget WatchIf community members are unable to attend the open house but would like to ask a question or offer feedback, call (208) 612-8235 or send an email to Mayor and City Council members. Email addresses are located on the city’s website or by calling the number listed above.