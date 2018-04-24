Here’s what business leaders hope to accomplish after a week in Japan

IDAHO FALLS – After returning from a trip to Japan, Regional Economic Development for eastern Idaho says there is great potential for foreign investment in eastern Idaho’s economy.

The group visited several cities in Japan, including Hachioji City and Tokai-mura, Idaho Falls’ sister city. CEO Jan Rogers says the purpose of the visit was to meet with city and business leaders about future collaboration on business projects.

Over the course of five days, REDI met with two mayors, a vice governor, Hachioji’s chamber of commerce president, a university president and 15 different companies.

“This trip really opened the door to many business opportunities,” Rogers tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We’re hoping to connect many of the business leaders we met with other businesses in eastern Idaho and expand our relationship.”

Rogers says one bioplastics company in Japan is already connected with BioLogiQ, a plastic company in Idaho Falls. They also met with a company that manufactures robots and other equipment for the semiconductor industry. Marc Skinner represented the University of Idaho on the trip. The professor says the university is collaborating with Boise State and Sakae Casting, an aluminum casting company in Japan, on a state funded project called IGEM.

Dr. Marc Skinner touring Sakae Casting facility | Courtesy photo

“IGEM (is) focused on the development of an aluminum cast with embedded natural boron for cooling nuclear fuel. We believe our current project with Sakae Casting is just the beginning of future collaborative work with innovative business and education entities in Japan,” Skinner said in a news release.

Sakae Casting and Ozhen, two companies in Hachioji City, Japan opened an office in Idaho Falls last April. Rogers says government officials and business leaders in Japan are planning a trip to eastern Idaho this summer.

Tokai-mura has been a sister city for Idaho Falls since 1981. Rogers says this connection allowed the trip to take place.

REDI is also working on revitalizing the downtown area in Pocatello. Rogers says Pocatello was approved as a federally-recognized opportunity zone. This is an opportunity for Pocatello to receive federal and local dollars for this effort. The exact amount Pocatello will receive and the details of this recognition are still being determined.