Idaho nonprofit hopes to raise $1.5 million during ‘Idaho Gives’ next week

Share This

The following is a news release from the Museum of Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS – Nonprofit organizations from the Idaho Falls area are hosting several events on Wednesday and Thursday, May 2-3, to commemorate the 2018 running of Idaho Gives. Events include “Dogs and Dogs,” the Start Strong Breakfast, and the Idaho Gives Flash Mob. All of the events are free and open to the public.

The Snake River Animal Shelter and Idaho Falls & Shelley Rocks are hosting “Dogs and Dogs” at the animal shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. on Wednesday between 3:30 and 6:30pm. The event includes free hot dogs, a rock hunt, games, a raffle, and more.

On Thursday morning, various local nonprofits are hosting the Start Strong Breakfast at the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center, 1415 Northgate Mile, from 8:00 to 9:00am. Local elected officials are expected to be in attendance at the breakfast.

Finally, the Idaho Gives Flash Mob, hosted by the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation, will take place on the Broadway Bridge between 12:00 and 12:30.

Each of these events is commemorating Idaho Gives, an annual event organized by the Idaho Nonprofit Center. Idaho Gives lasts 24 hours – from midnight to 11:59pm on Thursday – and is aimed at raising awareness and money for local nonprofit organizations statewide. The actual giving of Idaho Gives takes place entirely online RIGHT HERE. Those interested may research participating 501(c)3 nonprofits and make donations all on the website. More than 30 Idaho Falls nonprofits are participating, as well as dozens of others throughout the state.

“We’re fortunate to have a broad swathe of nonprofits doing important work in Eastern Idaho,” said Karen Baker, who sits on the board of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. “Giving to a local nonprofit, as opposed to a global charity, is satisfying because you can see visible results from your gift that end up benefitting the entire community.”

Since the inaugural event in 2013, Idahoans have raised more than $4.8 million for participating organizations. The Idaho Nonprofit Center says it raised $1.38 million last year from 10,570 individuals. It has set a goal of $1.5 million for this year.