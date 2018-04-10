Man who pointed rifle at saloon patrons sentenced to 17 years

IDAHO FALLS — A man who pointed a rifle at a group of customers at the Roadhouse Saloon in February 2017 has been sentenced.

Martin Knowles, 58, appeared in court last week and was sentenced to up to 17 years in prison with two years fixed and 15 years indeterminate for felony aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon. He must also pay a $1,000 fine.

The sentence comes after a plea agreement was reached where Knowles pleaded guilty to the felony aggravated assault, and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed.

Court documents show Knowles got into an argument with another patron at the saloon on Feb. 28 and was asked to leave. When he was finally kicked out he was told if he came back they would call the police, former Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen told EastIdahoNews.com in February.

Knowles initially left, but returned to the saloon, at 1680 N. Lindsay Blvd., about 45 minutes later with a rifle and a handgun. He pointed the rifle at everyone in the bar, Hansen said.

At that point, a couple of the patrons jumped Knowles to get the gun away from him, Hansen said. During the beatdown, Knowles received a number of superficial injuries to his arms, chest and face.

Police arrived at 10:30 p.m. after getting a call of a fight in progress. When officers made contact with Knowles, he was lying on the ground near the front door.