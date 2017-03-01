I.F. man accused of pointing rifle at saloon patrons

Updated at 11:24 am, March 1st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a group of customers at the Roadhouse Saloon on Tuesday.

An Idaho Falls police news release shows Martin L. Knowles, 58, got into an argument with another patron at the saloon during the early evening. Witnesses told police that management asked him to leave.

“He was being argumentative with patrons, and they told him if he came back they’d call the police,” police spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen said.

Knowles initially left, but returned to the saloon, at 1680 N. Lindsay Blvd., about 45 minutes later with a rifle and a handgun. He pointed the rifle at everyone in the bar, Hansen said.

At that point, a couple of the patrons jumped Knowles to get the gun away from him, Hansen said. During the beatdown, Knowles received a number of superficial injuries to his arms, chest and face.

Police arrived at 10:30 p.m. after getting a call of a fight in progress. When officers made contact with Knowles, he was lying on the ground near the front door.

Authorities arrested Knowles for aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and criminal trespass.

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and was being held without bond Wednesday.

He will appear in court this week.