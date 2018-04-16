Ohlson murder trial postponed a year

Share This

DRIGGS — The trial of a man who is accused of murdering a Driggs woman and her unborn child has been postponed for a year.

Erik Ohlson is scheduled to face a jury on June 3, 2019, in Bingham County. Ohlson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary with a deadly weapon.

Teton County Prosecutor Billie Siddoway told EastIdahoNews.com the trial was postponed due to a request for continuation from Ohlson’s attorney.

Ohlson is facing the death penalty for allegedly murdering Nalley and her unborn child on July 5, 2016, at her house in Driggs. His trial will be held in Bingham County instead of Teton due to fears that Ohlson would not have been able to receive a fair trial there.

In the order moving the trial, District Judge Bruce Pickett cited “extensive pretrial publicity covering the Defendant’s confession, the small size of Teton County, the number of Teton County residents involved in the case and/or affiliated with Jennifer Nalley” and the fact that both the state and the defendant did not object to a move.