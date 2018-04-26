Parents reflect on life-changing week after their son was killed in a motorcycle accident

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been nearly two weeks since 15-year-old Truette Rhoda of Idaho Falls was killed in a motorcycle accident during a trip to Utah with his dad.

It’s been a rough time, but the family is grateful for all of the support they have recieved. This week, Truette’s parents sat down with EastIdahoNews.com to talk about their son. The full interview is in the video player above this article.

Truette’s dad, Jamie Rhoda, tells EastIdahoNews.com Truette had been riding since he was four years old and wanted to take his son on a special trip with him.

“I knew he’d be leaving on a mission (for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) in the next two years. I told him those two years would feel like a couple of months so I wanted to spend some time with him.”

Rhoda says Truette was not a risk-taker and was not traveling very fast before his accident. Truette rode all the way down a gradual slope at about 35 mph when his motorcycle struck a rock. Rhoda says the fall catapulted Truette forward and he landed in an upright position.

“If he would have swerved to the right a foot, he wouldn’t have hit that rock.”

Truette’s mom, Elisha, says her son’s unexplained death is proof that God needed him for another purpose.

Truette was described as a selfless, kind, caring and cautious young man.

Since his death, the community has rallied around Truette’s family. Many have donated money to help with funeral expenses.

A fundraiser was held last Tuesday at Rizo’s Pizza, owned by Truette’s dad, in support of Truette and his family.

A Facebook post over the weekend written on behalf of the Rhoda family said,

“Words will never be able to describe what we have witnessed over this past week, watching an entire community wrap our family in your love and support – this will never be forgotten!”

Truette’s funeral was last Thursday, April 19.

The Rhoda family is asking members of the community to share any pictures, videos or memories of Truette via his instagram account @truebluerhoda.