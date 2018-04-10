Police identify driver in Utah crash that killed infant, injured toddler and 5 adults

Share This

HERRIMAN, Utah — Police identified the driver in a multi-vehicle crash that killed a baby and hospitalized a 2-year-old and five adults Monday night in Herriman.

Lawrence Probert, 26, of Kearns, was driving a truck heading north on Mountain View Corridor when he plowed into the intersection with Rosecrest Road about 7 p.m. KSL.com reports his truck struck a minivan carrying the children and two adults, as well as another car, according to a tweet by the Unified Police Department.

Probert is currently in custody with Adult Parole & Probation because of his probation status. Charges related to the crash are still pending, Unified police said.

The infant who died in the crash was estimated to be 9 months old, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said.

The 2-year-old was transported to a hospital in critical condition, while the pair who were in the car with the children fared better but were in serious condition. Two other adults from the second vehicle that was hit were also in critical condition, Rivera said.

Probert is also in critical condition.

Rivera said the crash was especially difficult for first responders, who are accustomed to violent accidents but still struggled with the infant’s death and the toddler’s injuries.

“We all have children, grandchildren at home and you kind of reflect on them,” Rivera said. “Your hearts go out to everybody that’s been impacted in this kind of crash.”