Wrong-way driver flees after causing crash on I-15

The following is a news release and photos from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — On Saturday, April 21, at approximately 2 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a non-injury, two-vehicle crash northbound I-15 at milepost 119, in Idaho Falls.

A 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was driving the wrong-way southbound in the northbound lanes at milepost 119 on I-15.

Charles D. Sinclair was driving a 2015 Ram pickup hauling a loaded flatbed trailer. The Jetta struck the Ram head-on and the flatbed trailer along with the contents, flipped onto the roadway. The driver of the Jetta fled on foot. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Idaho Falls Police Department assisted.

The northbound lanes and one southbound lane were blocked for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. All lanes are now open.

Police continue to search for the driver of the Jetta. If you recognize the blue Jetta, you’re asked to contact ISP dispatch at (208)-525-7277.