A bold and spicy roasted broccoli

It’s no secret that I love veggies, but that doesn’t mean I always like them simply steamed or raw. Even when you love the flavor of vegetables, it can’t hurt to give the flavors a little added kick. My spicy roasted broccoli is a good example of this.

I love to roast broccoli tossed with a little olive oil and coarse salt, but for even more flavor, I add a light and spicy coating to give it a zesty, spicy kick. This dish takes under thirty minutes to make and is a great side dish especially if you want to forego heavy starches like potatoes or rice. Feeling bold? Add even more Sriracha for an even spicier dish.

Belle’s Spicy Roasted Broccoli 4 cups chopped broccoli

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tsp Sriracha hot sauce

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp lime juice Cut Broccoli into bit sized florets and place in a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, Sriracha, soy sauce and lime juice until well blended. Pour the mixture over the broccoli and toss until well coated. Spread the broccoli evenly onto a foil lined rimmed baking sheet and then bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.