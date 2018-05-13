A bold and spicy roasted broccoli
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
It’s no secret that I love veggies, but that doesn’t mean I always like them simply steamed or raw. Even when you love the flavor of vegetables, it can’t hurt to give the flavors a little added kick. My spicy roasted broccoli is a good example of this.
I love to roast broccoli tossed with a little olive oil and coarse salt, but for even more flavor, I add a light and spicy coating to give it a zesty, spicy kick. This dish takes under thirty minutes to make and is a great side dish especially if you want to forego heavy starches like potatoes or rice. Feeling bold? Add even more Sriracha for an even spicier dish.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
