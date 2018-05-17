A man, a Frosty and a kind act that made our day

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A Frosty is just a Frosty, but a sweet gesture is what made our day.

I decided to meet my family for lunch at Wendy’s in Ammon today. I had my Baconator, my wife had her salad, my daughter had her chicken nuggets and my son, well, he just tried to grab everything within reach (he’s seven months old).

As we were eating and enjoying time together, an older gentleman sat his tray down on the table across from ours. I noted in the back of my mind that it was kind of sad he was sitting alone, but I just continued with my meal and conversation.

After a moment, the man got up and walked over to our table. He smiled at the kids and pulled a funny face to make them laugh. I didn’t find this particularly unusual as my kids are adorable and often garner a fair amount of attention, especially from older generations.

He looked at me and asked if my daughter would like a Frosty. My first instinct was to decline, but something about the man made me quickly change my mind. I told him that she would love a Frosty.

When he came back, I couldn’t help but notice how his hands shook as he held the Frosty he had bought for my daughter along with two other Frosties. However, it was his genuinely joyful smile that really caught my attention. He handed the Frosty to me and told my daughter that I would hold on to it until she finished her meal. She thanked him as she beamed at the delicious gift.

He then took the other Frosties to another table with small children and gave the treats to them. However, that wasn’t the end.

He proceeded to walk around to each table inside the full restaurant and asked each family with small children if they would like Frosties. He went up the front counter and bought a Frosty for each and every one of the kids.

The man then slowly made his way back to his table, prayed over his food and then continued to enjoy his meal, finishing with his own Frosty.