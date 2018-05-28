Caught on camera: Tornado touches down at Strawberry Reservoir

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah — Memorial Day revelers at Strawberry Reservoir in Utah had a bit of a surprise Monday afternoon when a tornadolike cloud feature was spotted above the lake.

Around 1:10 p.m., KSL.com reports several people reported seeing what looked like a funnel cloud above Strawberry Reservoir.

The National Weather Service reported that a tornado touched down and was likely one that features a “narrow, ropelike condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing,” known as a non-supercell landspout tornado, according to the weather service. The spinning on these funnels starts close to the ground.

There were no reports of damage or injuries caused by the storm.

Funnel cloud spotted at Strawberry Reservoir this afternoon. #utwx 📸: Berdette Bateman Ek pic.twitter.com/5ADLS0rnYP — KSL (@KSLcom) May 28, 2018