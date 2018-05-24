City of Idaho Falls hires new Airport Director

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Mayor Rebecca Casper and the City of Idaho Falls are pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Cloutier to fill the position of Airport Director at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The hiring was approved by the city council this evening.

It is expected that Cloutier will assume his duties on or before July 2, 2018. He will be paid an annual salary of $125,000 in his position.

“I am confident Mr. Cloutier will serve well as a valuable member of the city’s leadership team,” said Mayor Casper. “His successful record of accomplishment will bring much to IDA and enable this particular city enterprise to continue to grow and build and improve air service—not just for the citizens of Idaho Falls but for all of Eastern Idaho.”

Cloutier has an extensive background in airport administration. He most recently served as the Assistant Director of Airports for the Horry County Department of Airports based at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

His professional experience also includes municipal management experience in both General and Commercial aviation and as a private pilot. Prior to his career in airport administration, Cloutier served for 20 years in the United States Marine Corps and holds degree in Public Administration and a minor in Human Resources.

“I am honored and excited for this opportunity,” said Cloutier. “I am fortunate to be able to step into this position at an airport that has been well run and poised for future growth. I will work hard to ensure that the airport continues to be a benefit for the region.”

Besides expertise in general aviation, Cloutier also has expertise in areas including federal/FAA reporting and compliance, TSA security regulations, FBO oversight, ground transportation and airport real estate management.