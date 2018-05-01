Dutch Bros. opens in Idaho Falls Wednesday with free drinks

IDAHO FALLS — Dutch Bros. Coffee is opening its first eastern Idaho location Wednesday and customers will receive free 16 oz. drinks all day long as part of the celebration.

The popular coffee shop is located at 221 N. Woodruff Avenue, where Sarah’s Candy Cottage previously stood.

Dutch Bros. currently has several stores in the Treasure Valley, the Panhandle and one in Twin Falls. Another shop is being constructed at 830 E. 17th Street in Idaho Falls, where Wendy’s used to be.

The company was founded in 1992 in Grants Pass, Ore., by Dane and Travis Boersma, who’d opened a coffee stand at Dutcher Creek Golf Course. Third-generation dairy farmers, the realities of that business forced them out, so they took their espresso machine and experimented with a hundred pounds of coffee in their empty milk house.

The company is the country’s largest, privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 260 locations in seven states and over 5,000 employees. Dutch Bros. gives away drinks — now over one million each year — to further the company’s mission of “spreading the Dutch Luv.” The company donates over $2 million a year to its local communities and non-profit organizations, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, in honor of Dane Boersma, who passed away in 2009 after a four-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.