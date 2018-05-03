East Idaho Eats: If you don’t like Blister’s BBQ, send it back to the kitchen, and they’ll eat it for you

REXBURG — With a promise that the cooks will eat the food if you won’t, a local barbecue joint has got customers lining up for its specialty sandwiches.

It was humble beginnings for Blister’s BBQ when it first opened on Main Street over five years ago. The local favorite started in a trailer before graduating to its spot — attached to the Mother Hibbards Country Store gas station. Don’t be intimidated by the location, though — Blister’s is listed No. 12 on Food Network’s top 45 Barbecue Spots from Coast-to-Coast.

Blister’s owners began by cooking a North Carolina style, vinegar-based barbecue. Within recent years its branched out in its style and flavoring.

“Adding sweet barbecue opened up more customers to come in and try it,” General Manager Blake Winters said.

Winters said the pulled pork is by far the most popular item on the menu. Also popular are savory burgers and sandwiches stuffed with a variety of mouth-watering meats.

“I don’t think you can beat the burgers we have here,” Winters said.

The Cuban | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The Cuban is an in-house favorite. It’s made with a toasted roll, North Carolina style pulled pork, ham, pickles, provolone cheese and fry sauce.

“I think pretty much every employee, that’s their No. 1 go-to sandwich,” Winters said.

If you want a no-fail combination of flavor, Winters recommends throwing coleslaw on top of any sandwich.

“That’s the best way to do it. Just good texture, good flavor. That adds to it,” Winters said.

Blister’s also serves beef brisket, tri-tip, cheesesteak, ribs, chicken quarters and more.

Check out its online menu, or stop into it’s location at 15 N. 12th West in Rexburg. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed Sundays.