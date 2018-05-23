Family of woman reported missing in Snake River releases statement

IDAHO FALLS — The family of Kayla Davis has released the following statement concerning her reported disappearance in the Snake River:

“The death of our daughter Kayla was a tragic accident. Every day that goes by without the recovery of her body is too painful to be expressed. We are so grateful at this time for our family and our friends, countless numbers of kindnesses from people we know and those we don’t. We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue members for their knowledge, dedication, caring, and compassion during the most difficult of times. We ask that any information to assist in locating Kayla be directed to the proper authorities and that our privacy continue to be respected. Thank you.”

