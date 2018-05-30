Fundraisers set up, funerals announced for girls killed in UTV crash

IDAHO FALLS — Online fundraising accounts have been established and funeral details have been announced for two young girls killed in a utility vehicle crash during a family reunion Saturday.

Avery Kohl and Lydia Chaffin, both 10-years-old, died after the UTV they were on rolled off the road down an embankment. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner says seven occupants were on the vehicle when it crashed on Lick Creek Road near Gibbonsville Saturday morning.

Avery “demonstrated a zest for life that remained unparalleled,” according to a GoFundMe account set up by her grandmother, Nancy Chaffin.

LINK: AVERY KOHL GOFUNDME ACCOUNT

“She radiated love and kindness. In her short ten years, she experienced many adventures with family and friends. She was a dancer, an artist, and a designer. She loved her family and was a true friend to everyone who had the pleasure to meet her,” Chaffin wrote.

Lydia was the middle of five children and “the center of the whirlwind of activity in their active home.”

LINK: LYDIA CHAFFIN GOFUNDME ACCOUNT

“She recently told her sister, ‘I love my family so much. I don’t wish for anything else!'” her GoFundMe account reads. “She learned quickly and was eager to help anyone around her benefit from what she knew how to do.”

Funeral services for both girls will be held Saturday, June 2 at the Mountain View LDS Chapel, 105 West Fishburn Dr., in Brigham City, Utah at 11 a.m. A graveside service at the Brigham City Cemetery will follow at noon.

A memorial service will also be held in honor of Lydia on June 15, at 11:00 a.m., at the LDS Chapel, 517 E 46th St., Kearney, Nebraska.