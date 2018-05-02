2 children killed, others hospitalized in UTV crash

LEMHI COUNTY — Two people on a utility vehicle were killed in a remote part of Lemhi County Saturday morning.

Seven occupants were on the UTV, according to Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner, when the vehicle crashed on Lick Creek Road near Gibbonsville around 11:40 a.m. Gibbonsville is about 30 miles north of Salmon.

First responders arrived and two children, whose ages have not been released, were pronounced dead, law enforcement sources tell EastIdahoNews.com. Other occupants were taken to the hospital. Penner did not elaborate on the seriousness of their injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. Names of the victims have not been released but Penner says additional information may be released at a later time.