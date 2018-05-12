GALLERY: Photos from Saturday’s intense hailstorm
BLACKFOOT – These are the photos you sent us from Saturday’s hail storm in Blackfoot. You can send your pictures to news@eastidahonews.com.
Dave Cousin
Chelsey Schild
Dana Stiffler
Heidi Gardner
Jake Johnson
Jessica Harris
Kelly Moulton
Lisa Diamond
Melissa McInelly
Sabrina Sanchez
Shyanne Thornsbury
Teresa Maher
