GALLERY: Photos from Saturday’s intense hailstorm

BLACKFOOT – These are the photos you sent us from Saturday’s hail storm in Blackfoot. You can send your pictures to news@eastidahonews.com.

Dave Cousin

Chelsey Schild

Dana Stiffler

Heidi Gardner

Jake Johnson

Jessica Harris

Kelly Moulton

Lisa Diamond

Melissa McInelly

Sabrina Sanchez

Shyanne Thornsbury

Teresa Maher

