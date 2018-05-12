Hail slams Blackfoot area; may have caused crash on I-15

BLACKFOOT – The National Weather Service is tracking a thunderstorm in the Blackfoot area that is moving across eastern Idaho.

Photos sent to us from viewers indicate nickel or pea sized hail in the Rose area. Winds reaching 40 mph are possible with this storm, according to NWS.

Weather may have played a part in a crash in the southbound lanes of I-15 in the Rose/Firth area. Multiple people report traffic is backed for miles. Avoid the area if possible.

Dulce Havens

“It was crazy and huge hail with lots of wind,” one EastIdahoNews.com user said. “It all happened within 15 minutes.”

Crews are on the scene and we will update this story with new information as we learn more. Avoid the area if possible.

