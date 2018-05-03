ISU president says goodbye, reflects on time at university

POCATELLO — After 12 years, Idaho State University’s 12th president said his goodbyes to the community Wednesday.

Although Arthur Vailas will be serving as president until mid-June when Kevin Satterlee from Boise State takes over, this was Vailas’ opportunity to reflect on his career and thank those who helped him achieve his most proud accomplishments, although he sees them all as equal.

“I don’t have a ‘most’ … they’re all wonderful experiences. Opening up new facilities, bringing in more educational opportunities,” said Vailas.

Vailas helped ISU receive annual research funding as well as expand the ISU campuses across the state, among other things.

Outside of education, Vailas worked with the city of Pocatello to create the CommUniversity program in 2009, meant to strengthen the relationship between the school and the city.

Because of this, he developed a strong relationship with the City Council, and he left a mark on Council President Jim Johnston beyond the business side of things.

“He loves dogs. And he’s got a necktie that someone painted of his favorite dog, and I just love that about him,” said Johnston.

And now that Vailas is in the home stretch of his career, he gets to think about what is next for him and his wife, Laura.

Most of that consists of catching up with his family in New England and Arizona, going back and forth between the two, depending on the weather, of course.

“We have another home in Sedona, so when it’s ice and cold and rainy in New England, we’ll be going to Sedona,” said Vailas.

Vailas said family comes first, but when the time is right, he is hoping to use his knowledge and experience to help industry and health care on a national level.

