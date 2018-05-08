Major changes ahead for all LDS youth programs following BSA announcement

IDAHO FALLS — Major changes are ahead for youth in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after Tuesday’s announcement that the Church is severing ties with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of 2019.

A new worldwide initiative for all Mormon boys and girls will debut in January 2020. It will replace existing activity and achievement programs, including Personal Progress for Young Women and Activity Days, Faith in God and Duty to God for younger girls and boys, according to an email sent to members.

Click here to read the joint statement from the Church and the BSA

“This new approach is intended to help all girls and boys, young women and young men discover their eternal identity, build character and resilience, develop life skills, and fulfill their divine roles as daughters and sons of God,” the email said.

The Church’s Young Men program will no longer focus on encouraging boys to become Eagle Scouts and the Young Women program no longer will emphasize Personal Progress for girls seeking to earn their Young Womanhood medallion.

Specific details have not been announced about the new program but the Church launched a new website Tuesday explaining some of the changes and providing answers to questions. Click here to visit the site.