Grand Teton BSA CEO invites all youth to continue with Scouts after 2019

Clarke Farrer, the Grand Teton Council BSA Scout CEO, issued the following statement to EastIdahoNews.com Tuesday evening:

The announcement that the LDS Church will be discontinuing their relationship with the BSA will have a significant impact on the Grand Teton Council. At the end of 2017 the Council had over 23,000 registered youth members. Approximately 80% of them are members of the LDS Church.

The Church’s announcement includes the statement that they encouraged Church members to remain fully engaged in all of the current [Scouting] programs through 2019, including continued financial support of Scouting.

The Council’s volunteers and staff are fully committed to providing outstanding Scouting experiences to all of our youth members. We will invite all of them to continue on their Scouting journey towards Eagle Scout after 2019. LDS families will still have to option to have their sons remain in Scouting, just like they participate in other activities such as sports teams, band, and performing arts.