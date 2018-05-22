Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in rape case

IDAHO FALLS — A local man accused of raping a 16-year-old has pleaded guilty to an reduced charge as part of a plea agreement.

Kalin Christensen, 21, pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child. He had originally been charged with rape where the victim is 16- or 17-years-old and the perpetrator is three or more years older.

In exchange for pleading guilty to the amended charge, the prosecution will recommend Christensen be given a rider and, if he successfully completes the rider program, he will be placed on probation for five years. The agreement is non-binding on the court, meaning the judge has the discretion not to follow the terms of the agreement and Christensen will not be able to withdraw his guilty plea.

Court documents show Christensen was known to the family of the victim and had recently returned from a Mormon mission when the incident took place. Christensen had been visiting the victim’s family when he and the victim chose to get ice cream, but instead drove up to Iona Hill.

The victim told investigators Christensen parked the car and started kissing and touching her inappropriately. She told him she did not want him to do that because she was in a relationship.

According to documents, the victim said she repeatedly told Christensen to stop and that she felt uncomfortable, but eventually “just gave in.” She alleges she tried to stop having sex mid-encounter, but Christensen physically forced her to perform oral sex.

Christensen denies the allegations. He said it was the victim’s idea to go to the hill and she was the one that started kissing him. He said she told him she liked him and wanted to have sex with him.

Christensen told investigators he was the one who stopped the sex mid-encounter because he felt guilty having recently returned from a mission. He admitted to having sex with the teen; however, he denied ever being forceful with the victim or making her perform oral sex.

Christensen is scheduled to be sentenced July 9.