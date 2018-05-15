Marshall beats Thompson in legislative race for District 30 Seat A

IDAHO FALLS — Newcomer Gary Marshall beat his 10-year incumbent Rep. Jeff Thompson for District 30 Seat A in Tuesday’s primary election.

“I’m pleased with how the vote came out,” Marshall told EastIdahoNews.com.

Marshall won by 60 percent receiving 3,269 votes against Thompson, who had 2,205 votes.

“It’s always tough to beat an incumbent, but we felt it was time for a change and we worked really hard,” Marshall said.

Marshall spent 39 years as an educator teaching elementary education and spending 27 years at Ricks College/Brigham Young University-Idaho. He announced he was running for the seat in December.

Marshall has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and history, with a secondary education certification from Brigham Young University. He also has a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Brigham Young University and did two years of graduate work at Idaho State University in political science and economics.

“I’ve always wanted to serve in the Idaho Legislature but didn’t feel like I should do that while I was teaching,” Marshall told EastIdahoNews.com. “And Jeff Thompson’s been in 10 years. That’s enough. If I didn’t feel I could do a better job, I wouldn’t be running.”

Thompson has held the Legislative District 30 Seat A since 2008. He has served on the business, education and appropriation committees. He is currently serving as the chair of the Environment, Energy & Technology Committee and is on the Business and Revenue & Taxation committees.

Marshall said he does not have a specific agenda if he is elected. He has told EastIdahoNews.com he is committed to education.

Wendy Horman wins primary race

Wendy Horman, an incumbent candidate running for District 30 B, has also beat Randy Neal in this year’s rematch. She is running for her fourth term and won with 3,708 votes. Neal had 1,606 votes. Horman had 70 percent of the votes.

Over the years her platform has centered around education policy, but more recently it has also come to encompass issues regarding education financing.

