Seven-day joint pass for Yellowstone, Grand Teton Park ending

IDAHO FALLS — The combined seven-day entrance pass to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks will no longer be offered.

The $50 weekly pass covered admission to both parks in Wyoming but the National Park Service announced it is discontinuing the service effective June 1.

Officials say eliminating the joint pass should help reduce visitor confusion and add a better degree of separation between the two parks.

Starting June 1, a seven-day entrance pass for each park will be:

Private, non-commercial vehicle: $35

Motorcycle: $30

Individual (by foot, bicycle, etc.): $20