Trump nominates Idaho Falls attorney to 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals

IDAHO FALLS — President Donald Trump has nominated Idaho Falls attorney Ryan D. Nelson to serve as a Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Nelson has served as general counsel of Melaleuca, Inc. since 2009. He has also worked in the Federal government as Special Counsel for Supreme Court nominations to the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee; as Deputy General Counsel to the White House Office of Management and Budget; and as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the United States Department of Justice.

If confirmed, Nelson will take the seat of Judge N. Randy Smith, who announced he will take senior status later this year.

“Ryan has a demonstrated background of diverse legal service and a deep understanding of the legal issues before our nation. Much like Judge Smith, Ryan brings the experience that comes from living and working in a rural state like Idaho,” Sen. Mike Crapo said in a statement.

Sen. Jim Risch added, “Throughout his diverse legal career, Ryan developed the necessary tools to serve the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals as a sound and principled jurist. Ryan will bring a valuable perspective to the Court—upholding our way of life, respecting the rule of law, and rejecting judicial activism.”

Nelson holds bachelor’s and law degrees from Brigham Young University. The nomination will now go to the Senate for confirmation.