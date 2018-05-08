Why are some people risking their lives to vandalize the Teton Dam?

TETON DAM — Trying to stay ahead of all the vandalism at the old Teton Dam site is a full-time job.

Graffiti, shards of glass, nails and other debris cover the concrete infrastructure and the area surrounding the dam.

The Bureau of Reclamation has worked hard in recent years to repair and clean up the damage, but lately the extent and frequency of the damage has been increasing.

“We’ll paint over the graffiti but it doesn’t last very long. So it’s a lot of effort for not much gain,” Bureau of Reclamation spokesman Ryan Newman tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s become a real popular spot (for vandalism). It’s popular on social media. People see it as a thing or something to do.”

While the lengths people take to vandalize the dam infrastructure is an ongoing concern, Newman says the larger issue is safety.

“It’s incredibly dangerous going inside the inner workings of the dam. We really don’t want to see someone get hurt.”

Following the failure of the dam in June 1976, the Bureau of Reclamation came in to plug the tunnels and block the access corridors. Over the years, those barriers have deteriorated.

The infrastructure for the old dam extends 200 feet underground. In some of the tunnels, Newman says there are spots where you’re in the dark on uneven surfaces or in the water. If you fall in, there is no way out.

Dangers aside, Newman is also reminding people that the property where the dam is located is federally owned. That means it is illegal to be there.

The Bureau is currently working with law enforcement to address the issue. They are also looking into better access barriers as well as improving recreational opportunities in the canyon below the dam in the hopes of diverting attention away from the dam.

Newman is encouraging people to report any vandalism they see. If you spot any suspicious or criminal activity, call 1-888-748-7220.