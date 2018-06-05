5 foreign films you need to see

One of the coolest things about cinema is that it encompasses such a vast universe of genres, styles and personal visions. Whether you dig big mainstream blockbusters or more intimate, artsy fare, there’s a good chance you can find something thing like. The breadth of cinema is so expansive, that there’s probably stuff you’d love that you haven’t come across yet.

Even films from different regions have their own distinct flavor. There are so many amazing non-English-language films available to budding cinephiles, and the sheer number to choose from can be somewhat intimidating.

So, if you’re just getting into foreign movie buff-dom and aren’t sure where to start, allow me to recommend some cool, entry-level options. None of these are obscure, and film nerds may say they’re too obvious, but for those just getting into world cinema, these are a great place to start.

‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ (2006)

Let’s start with something recent. “Pan’s Labyrinth” is a gorgeous, dark fantasy which tells the story of a young girl trying to escape an abusive stepfather. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, who has also directed such mainstream fare “Blade II” and “Pacific Rim,” this film features some stunning visuals and rich storytelling, but it’s also accessible enough that viewers can follow what’s happening without having a lot of experience with non-English language movies.

‘The Hidden Fortress’ (1958)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa, one of the most accomplished filmmakers to ever walk the Earth, “Fortress” follows two peasants as they run across a famous general and a princess and help them escape into allied territory and rebuild their clan. I almost went with “Seven Samurai,” which Hollywood has remade or ripped off over and over. But “Fortress” gets the nod because it inspired George Lucas when he made “Star Wars.” And who doesn’t know about “Star Wars”?

‘Breathless’ (1960)

Director Jean-Luc Godard’s take on a Bonnie and Clyde-style story, “Breathless” chronicles a crime spree committed by a young hood with a Humphrey Bogart obsession. Godard’s directorial debut, the film is one of the earliest and most influential examples of the French New Wave, a cinematic movement that would impact films like “The Graduate”, “Birdman” and the work of Quentin Tarantino.

‘Battleship Potemkin’ (1925)

Ever see a movie with a rocking montage sequence that helps pump you up while the hero you’re watching gets in shape for the big, climactic showdown? You can thank Sergei Eisenstein for that. His masterpiece, “Potemkin” includes the iconic “Odessa Steps” sequence, which was an early high-water mark in film editing, combining a vast number of shots into a cohesive, meaningful whole.

‘Cinema Paradiso’ (1988)

The perfect film to end the list with. A moving tale of friendship that bubbles over with love for cinema, “Paradiso” is moving, romantic and charming. It’s a film you can watch and relate to when you’re younger, then return to it as an adult and still find that it resonates. “Paradiso” may not be as groundbreaking as some of the other movies here, but it’s a hard movie to dislike if you love movies.

Granted, you’ll have to brush up on your subtitle-reading skills if you’re going to get anything out of these movies, but they will also open a door into a new universe full of stories and perspectives you may not have considered. There’s so much amazing world cinema out there. So pop yourself some popcorn and dive in!