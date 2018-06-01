A.C. Moore to move into old Porter’s buildings

The following is a news release from A.C. Moore.

IDAHO FALLS — Arts and crafts specialty retailer A.C. Moore announced Friday that it will fill the two soon-to-be-closed Porter’s Craft & Frame locations in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, Idaho. Owned and operated by the Piperno family, A.C. Moore comes to these locations with more than 30 years of craft industry experience and knowledge. The company currently operates 136 locations across the United States and is dedicated to being the customer’s first choice for selection, value, and service.

Founded in the early 1990s, Porter’s Craft & Frame has been a staple in the community, known for providing first-rate service and materials since the Porter family purchased the iconic Rexburg building in 1916. Owners Chuck and Linda Porter will retire at the end of the month after decades in business and extensive community involvement.

The Porters and the Pipernos have been friends and business partners for more than 20 years, both committed to offering affordable, high-quality craft materials and products to their customers.

“Our family hopes to continue the traditions established by Chuck and Linda at Porter’s Craft & Frame,” says A.C. Moore President Anthony Piperno. “We will strive to make the transition as seamless as possible, providing the same quality products and services customers have come to expect. We look forward to cultivating our own creative and inspiring relationship with the community for many years to come.”

“The Pipernos share our enthusiasm for merchandise and personal customer service,” says Chuck Porter. “Linda and I are so pleased that they have made the decision to come to Idaho. We hope that the community will embrace A.C. Moore with the same warmth that we have been shown over these many years.”

A.C. Moore will continue to offer a wide selection of arts and crafts products and materials, in addition to free custom floral arranging by in-house floral designers. They will also offer many of the fabric lines that have set Porter’s apart as a regional destination for quilters. The two new Idaho locations are A.C. Moore’s first stores in the western United States, and are set to open in early Fall 2018.