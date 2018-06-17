A fluffy muffin-like treat that will be gone in a ‘pop’

Share This

One of my favorite comfort foods is the popover. Never heard of it before? You’re not alone. Popovers are a unique type of muffin. They are a delicious and homey treat that is light and fluffy and perfect when drizzled with honey.

They are simple to make, and are best served right out of the oven. You can make them in custard cups or muffin tins. The batter is simple, but the way you bake them is what makes them special. The melted butter in the bottom of the muffin tin is what allows the batter to puff up. The top then turns golden and a bit crisp. When you “pop” them out, they are naturally hollow and that is where the honey goes.

Can you tell I’m dreaming about them already? Make a meal special with these tasty little goodies, and don’t be surprised if they are gone in a “pop.”

Belle’s Popovers 1 tablespoon butter

2 eggs

1 cup flour

1 cup milk

½ teaspoons salt Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Divide the butter evenly between four custard cups or six muffin tins. Lightly spray sides of the tins. Place the pan in the oven to melt the butter in the tins. With an electric beater, beat the eggs in a medium bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and beat until smooth. Remove pan from oven. Fill the cups or tins about half full. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until popovers are puffed up and golden brown. Serve hot with honey.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.