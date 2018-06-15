New Central Fire District Chief announced

RIGBY — Carl Anderson will serve as the new fire chief for the Central Fire District, according to a news release sent from the district Friday afternoon.

Anderson has served as a volunteer with Central Fire District since 1995 and became the Assistant Fire Chief on May 1, 2013.

“I’m happy to do this. I feel like I’m ready to be the chief,” Anderson says. “There are going to be no changes in services, and I’m ready to help the district with its needs and with the growth the county is experiencing.”

His appointment comes three months after former chief William Pope resigned after serving less than 90 days on the job. Pope took over the position after Chief Bryan Grover was fired in September 2017 due to recurring personnel issues.

Jared Giannini, who has been volunteering with the department since 2012, has been hired as the Assistant to the Chief. He will assist Anderson with day to day operations.