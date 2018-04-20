Central Fire chief resigns after less than 90 days on the job

RIGBY — The chief of the Central Fire District resigned Thursday night less than three months after starting the job.

William Pope, a Utah native, began leading the division Feb. 1. He took over the position after Chief Bryan Grover was fired in September 2017 due to recurring personnel issues.

“Personnel issues keep us from discussing stuff like this. What I can tell you is Chief Pope turned in his resignation to the commissioners, and they accepted it effective immediately,” Assistant Fire Chief Carl Anderson says.

Fire Commissioner Chairman Dallin Gamble said it was a mutual agreement between Pope and the organization for him to resign. He said Pope wasn’t the right fit for the district and the resignation was a good thing for both parties.

“We’re just going to take a little bit of time. We’re in good hands with the leadership that we have, and so we’ll just take our time and then go out and see if we can find another fire chief down the road,” Gamble said.

Anderson will serve as the interim chief and says there will be no major changes.

“No services have changed. Going forward, we’ve got a great group of volunteers here, and there will be absolutely no change in services,” Anderson said.