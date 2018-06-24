Crews looking for missing teenage swimmer near Teton Dam

MADISON COUNTY – Emergency crews are looking for a swimmer near the Teton Dam site.

Bart Quayle with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com there is an active search for a missing teenage boy who disappeared while swimming in the Teton River.

The call came in at 2:55 Sunday afternoon.

Madison and Fremont Counties are working together in the search.

Authorities are not releasing his name or details about his disappearance at this time.

We will post more information when it is available.