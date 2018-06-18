GALLERY: Photos you sent us from Sunday’s intense storm
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at | Updated at
Most of east Idaho experienced rain, thunder, lightning and hail for several hours on Sunday. In some neighborhoods, the sudden downpours resulted in flooding in streets, window wells, driveways and sidewalks.
Many EastIdahoNews.com users sent photos and video of what they experienced before, during and after the storm.
Here is a gallery of some of the pictures.
Fremont County | Ralph Davis
Fremont County | Ralph Davis
Fremont County | Ralph Davis
RELATED | Storms, flooding cause damage in Upper Valley
Archer | Jayson Sutton
Archer | Taunja Poulsen
WATCH: Video shows the power of Sunday’s storm
Archer | Taunja Poulsen
Teton | Corey John Rhodehouse
Archer | Connor Riehl
Madison County | Matthew Webster
Madison County
New Sweden | Brook Kasper
Idaho Falls | Wendy Anderson
Near Kilgore | Angela Smith
Idaho Falls | Sheila Bee
Respond to this story