GALLERY: Photos you sent us from Sunday’s intense storm

Most of east Idaho experienced rain, thunder, lightning and hail for several hours on Sunday. In some neighborhoods, the sudden downpours resulted in flooding in streets, window wells, driveways and sidewalks.

Many EastIdahoNews.com users sent photos and video of what they experienced before, during and after the storm.

Here is a gallery of some of the pictures.

Fremont County | Ralph Davis

Fremont County | Ralph Davis

Fremont County | Ralph Davis

Archer | Jayson Sutton

Archer | Taunja Poulsen

Archer | Taunja Poulsen

Teton | Corey John Rhodehouse

Archer | Connor Riehl

Madison County | Matthew Webster

Madison County

New Sweden | Brook Kasper

Idaho Falls | Wendy Anderson

Near Kilgore | Angela Smith

Idaho Falls | Sheila Bee