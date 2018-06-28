ICOM giving EIRMC $500K to help create internal medicine residency

The following is a news release from The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) has partnered with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to establish an internal medicine residency — the first of its kind for the Idaho Falls-based hospital.

ICOM Founding Dean and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Robert Hasty, along with Founding President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tracy Farnsworth, will be presenting a $500,000 check to EIRMC Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Sollis, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, at EIRMC, in Classroom A&B.

“As Idaho’s first medical school, ICOM is committed to supporting graduate medical education,” Dr. Hasty said. “Idaho currently ranks 49th in the nation for both the number of physicians and resident physicians per capita. Our partnership with EIRMC will have a lasting impact not only in eastern Idaho, but throughout the state.”

ICOM will also help fund three additional residency programs at EIRMC, including family medicine, over the next three years — creating the largest cohort of residencies in the State of Idaho.

“EIRMC has a long standing tradition of recruiting high caliber physicians who practice advanced medicine and quality care in our community,” said Jeff Sollis, EIRMC Chief Executive Officer. “The residency program is another extension of our continuous efforts to increase the number of physicians in our region in order to improve access and the quality of health care in southeast Idaho. ICOM’s grant money is especially helpful to help EIRMC offset the significant financial loss of starting this residency program. I am also grateful to Governor Otter and the Idaho State Legislature for providing additional funding. Representative Wendy Horman was especially helpful in securing funding. Without these efforts, EIRMC’s residency program may not have become a reality.”

The three-year internal medicine residency program at EIRMC will accommodate 10 new residents each year, and begins July 1.