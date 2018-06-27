Inmate suffers medical issue in jail, dies at hospital

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — On June 25, at approximately 9:36 p.m., 27-year-old Taylor J. Ketlinski of Nampa was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on charges relating to a disturbance in Idaho Falls.

Ketlinski was booked by the Idaho Falls Police Department for misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace, resisting and obstructing officers, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug without a prescription.

The next day, at approximately 3 a.m., deputies noticed that Ketlinski was having a medical issue and began an evaluation of his well-being while an ambulance was called to the jail. Ketlinski was transported by Idaho Falls Ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association to investigate this incident. The Bonneville County Coroner’s Office was also notified and an autopsy was performed on Mr. Ketlinski this morning at approximately 9 a.m.

No further information is available at this time pending results of the investigation and autopsy report.